Khalid Siddiqui, Rukhsar Rehman’s ‘Rim Jhim’ moment on TV

Jun 19, 2018 08:01 pm
Khalid Siddiqui and Rukhsar Rehman will recreate Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koiralas “Rim jhim rim jhim” romantic number for an upcoming sequence for a TV show. In an upcoming sequence, the show will delve into the love story of Majaaz and Madeeha — Khalid and Rukhsar’s characters — and this scene will be a part of this flashback sequence. “I am really excited about the sequence. We are scheduled to shoot in a few days and I am already prepping for it,” Khalid. The show tells the story of eight-year-old Mariam and her quirky tale and creative mind.

