Khalid Siddiqui, Rukhsar Rehman’s ‘Rim Jhim’ moment on TV
Khalid Siddiqui and Rukhsar Rehman will recreate Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koiralas “Rim jhim rim jhim” romantic number for an upcoming sequence for a TV show. In an upcoming sequence, the show will delve into the love story of Majaaz and Madeeha — Khalid and Rukhsar’s characters — and this scene will be a part of this flashback sequence. “I am really excited about the sequence. We are scheduled to shoot in a few days and I am already prepping for it,” Khalid. The show tells the story of eight-year-old Mariam and her quirky tale and creative mind.