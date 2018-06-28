Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#MumbaiRains
#VijayMallya
#MumbaiPlasticBan
#ShailzaDwivediMurder
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / ‘Khaike paan banaras wala’ was never a part of ‘Don’

‘Khaike paan banaras wala’ was never a part of ‘Don’

— By Asia News International | Jun 28, 2018 11:11 am
FOLLOW US:

Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar, Kaalia, amitabh bachchan, badumba track, 102 not out, badumba, big b, amitabh bachchan's composed song

New Delhi: Who knew that the iconic song ‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wala’ was not supposed to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Don’.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he went down the memory lane and confirmed that the song was shot after ‘Don’ was completed.

Big B tweeted…


In the Original movie shot in 1978, Bachchan plays a double role, as a Mumbai underworld boss (Don) and his doppelganger Vijay.

The film’s plot revolves around Vijay, a Mumbai slum-dweller who is asked to resembles the powerful crime boss by law enforcement officer in order to act as an informant for the police and track down the root of the criminal organisation.

In the recent times, Shah Rukh Khan has been seen playing the role of the crime boss in two remakes, ‘Don: The Chase Begins Again’ (2006) and its sequel ‘Don 2’ (2011) directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK