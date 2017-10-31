Kevin Spacey loses Emmy, ‘House of Cards’

Amid sexual allegations brought against actor Kevin Spacey, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences withdrew an honour scheduled to be conferred on him, while Netflix said it will be ending his “House of Cards” show.

The news comes following “Star Trek” actor Anthony Rapp’s allegation that Spacey, then 26, had tried to have sex with Rapp when he was 14-years-old. “The International Academy has announced that in light of recent events it will not honour Kevin Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award,” the Academy announced on Twitter.

It was announced in June that Spacey would be recognized as “one of the great multi-dimensional talents” who “crosses cultural boundaries to touch humanity” at the 45th International Emmy Awards Gala on November 20 in New York City.

Media Rights Capital and Netflix, who produce “House of Cards”, also released a statement on Monday, saying they were “deeply troubled” by the allegations against the actor, The Guardian said.

Netflix said it was ending “House of Cards” at the conclusion of its upcoming sixth season. However, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed to Guardian Australia that the decision to end the show was made much earlier, months before the Rapp’s revelation and was not in response to the allegations that has surfaced.