Kevin Spacey faces new sexual assault allegations

Washington D.C.: American star Kevin Spacey, who has already been accused of three sexual assault allegations, is now accused of three more, bringing the total number of cases against him to six. Scotland Yard is investigating three new sexual assault allegations against the ‘House of cards’ star, dating back to 1996.

The police confirmed the three new accusations to Variety.

On February 8, a man reported that he had been sexually assaulted by Spacey in 2008 in Lambeth.

Just few days after the first allegation, another man came forward and claimed that he was sexually abused in Gloucester in 2013.

The last allegation pertained to a sexual assault that took place in Westminster in 1996 Each of the cases is being investigated by the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command of the Metropolitan Police.

Earlier, the police launched the initial investigation after receiving a report of a sexual assault that took place in 2008. Another victim came forward in the same month to report an assault that occurred in Lambeth in 2005, and the third allegation in December concerned a case out of Westminster in 2005.