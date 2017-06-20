Kerala mimicry artist Kalabhavan Sajan, whose ailing photos went viral, dies

Popular mimicry artist-actor Kalabhavan Sajan passed away on June 19 around 5 pm at the Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. The artist was in a very bad condition for a long time before his death. Earlier, his picture lying on the floor of a hospital in bad condition was doing the rounds on the social media. But after the news went viral on social media, fans mistakenly considered another comedian actor Sajan Palluruthy as the death person. Later, Palluruthy himself took to Facebook to clear the air over his death hoax and mistaken identity.

On Monday, popular dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi posted an obituary about the late 50-year-old on Facebook. He was admitted in a general ward of the medical hospital and sadly was not allotted a bed. Meanwhile, there were also reports that Kalabhavan was undergoing treatment for cancer, while some claimed he was suffering from chronic liver disease. Bhagyalakshmi through her Facebook said he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he breathed his last. However, very less people from the film industry met him during his last days of his life.

Kalabhavan Sajan had dubbed in over 25 movies in Malayalam, and his death shocked many, especially the reports and pictures of his final days. May his soul rest in peace!