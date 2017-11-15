Kerala Actress Abduction Case: SIT interrogates Dileep once again

Kochi: Kerala actress abduction and molestation case have now taken yet another U-turn in the investigation, Recently, the special investigation team (SIT) interrogating Malayalam actor Dileep. Reportedly, after getting summoned by the Aluva Police Club, the actor has been taken for an interrogation by SIT.

During interrogation, it is reportedly learned that the investigators want to get some more clarification from the actor as he had claimed that he was under medical treatment at a hospital when the attack happened on the actress earlier this year.

Moreover, the SIT is all set to file the charge sheet about the case soon.Shockingly, Dileep’s manager Appunni is also being interrogated by the SIT officers. After all, Kerala actress abduction and molestation case have shocked everyone after knowing the fact of an involvement of Malayalam superstar Dileep. Thus, let’s see what happened next in the case.