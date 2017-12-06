Kerala Actress Abduction Case: High court accepts charge sheet against Dileep

Kochi: A Kerala court on Tuesday accepted a charge sheet against 12 accused, including actor Dileep, in connection with the abduction and assault case of a Malayalam actress. The court has also issued summons to the accused. Dileep has been accused of hatching a plot with prime accused Pulsar Suni and his associates to have abducted and assaulted the Malayalam actress in a moving car.

On October 3, the actor was bailed out of jail after submitting a plea for the fifth time. The actress, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was kidnapped and molested in a moving car while she was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi on the night of February 17 this year.

Dileep was arrested on July 10 because of his alleged involvement in the molestation case. On July 11, Dileep was expelled from the primary membership of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) after being arrested.