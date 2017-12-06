Ken Ghosh roped in to direct a bold sequence in ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns!

#ALTBalajiOriginal’s Ragini MMS Returns is one of the most anticipated shows on the digital platform. With millions of views and audience eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes to stream on the ALTBalaji’s app, the makers have now roped in popular film director Ken Ghosh to shoot the finale scene that will blow everyone out of their minds and keep them on the edge of their seats.

Ragini MMS Returns streamed on the app and their website and garnered raving reviews and millions of views. The launched episodes titillated and spooked the audience so much that the hype around the digital show has not stopped surging. Very fittingly, Ken Gosh has come on board for a special scene which is touted to be one of the boldest scenes to be ever shot for Ragini MMS Returns.

Ken had earlier directed ALTBalaji’s much talked about web show Dev DD. With him on board for Ragini MMS Returns, the upcoming episodes would surely be one to watch out for.

With 6 episodes available for the viewers to watch on the app and the website, the upcoming episodes of Ragini MMS Returns would soon be streaming on ALTBalaji.