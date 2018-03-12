Ken Dodd, Comedy legend dies, aged 90

London: Comedy icon Ken Dodd has passed away just days after leaving hospital. He was 90. Dodd was recently released from hospital after six weeks of treatment for a chest infection, reported BBC. On Friday, he had married Anne Jones, his partner of 40 years, at their house, the same one he grew up in, in the Liverpool suburb of Knotty Ash.

“To my mind, he was one of the last music hall greats. He asked Anne if she wanted to marry. They got the registrar and were married in the house on Friday.

“He died two days later on Mother’s Day. Anne is obviously very upset. They had been together for 40 years. It’s a love story to beat them all,” his publicist Robert Holmes said in a statement.

Dodd was famous for his very long stand-up shows – with which he was touring until last year – along with his Diddy Men and the tickling stick.

“He passed away in the home that he was born in over 90 years ago. He’s never lived anywhere else. It’s absolutely amazing,” added Holmes.

He was a chart-topping singer too. His signature tune “Happiness” was released in 1964 and his single “Tears” was the third highest-selling song of the 1960s in Britain, beaten only by two Beatles singles.