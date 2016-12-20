Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#ExpertSpeakOnDemonetisation
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#ViratKohli
#RahulGandhi
Home / Entertainment / Keira Knightley may return to Pirates of the Caribbean 5

Keira Knightley may return to Pirates of the Caribbean 5

— By PTI | Dec 20, 2016 08:32 pm
FOLLOW US:

c-pirates-dec-20

Actress Keira Knightley will reportedly make a surprise return to “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”, says PTI. The 31-year-old star is said to have secretly filmed scenes for the fifth installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, reported Digital Spy.

“The top-secret one-day shoot took place in November and the set was in lock-down. Keira was really excited to reprise the character (Elizabeth Swann) that made her famous and get into her wigs and costume again,” a source said. “Her role will be only make a small return during the end credits to delivering killer lines hinting at a possible bigger part in sixth movie.” The film, which stars Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario and Geoffrey Rush, will hit the US theatres on May 2017.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK