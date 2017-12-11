Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan is a hard-working actor, says Sushant Singh Rajput
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has praised co-star Sara Ali Khan, who is making her Bollywood debut with their film “Kedarnath”, for all the hard work she is putting into the project.
Sara, the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and SaifAliKhan, features opposite Sushant in the Abhishek Kapoor-directed film, which is set to be released next year. When asked about Sara, Sushant told reporters, “She isworking really hard… I don’t think it will be right for meto say anything (else) at the moment. You guys watch the filmand decide for yourself.”
When asked how Sara is different from the other femaleactors he has worked with so far, the “MS Dhoni” starresponded saying, “I only look at one thing while working on afilm… Like I realise slowly what kind of product is beingmade.I don’t think about it much but when I am enjoyingworking, then everything good is happening. And I am enjoyinga lot (while) working on ‘Kedarnath’,” he said.
As her senior in the industry, Sushant said he had givena piece of advice to Sara while shooting for the film.”She is quite able and already knows a lot. But the onlything that I have shared with her is that I don’t fearfailures.If I am enjoying doing something, I don’t think aboutits outcome. I am not that careful and this is one thing thathelps you in the long run,” he said.
Besides “Kedarnath”, Sushant is busy prepping for Abhishek Chaubey’s next and dubbing for Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer “Drive”.