KBC season 10: Frustrated Amitabh Bachchan asked his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan “aapne humein paida kyun kiya?” This is how renowned poet replied

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10 started with a bang, and beside question and answer session there was a nostalgic moment for megastar Amitabh Bachchan when contestant Somesh Choudhary from Bhagalpur in Bihar indulged in an emotional conversation with Big B. The actor recalled his old memories and shared his beautiful argument with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

There was time when Amitabh didn’t have a job and he was so frustrated that he asked his father “aapne humein paida kyun kiya”. However, Harivansh Rai Bachchan didn’t gave him instant reply, he used his writing skills and wrote a note for him which he got next morning. The note had a poem written by him, titled nayi leek.

This shows the close relation between Amitabh and Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Although, the note which Harivansh Rai Bachchan had written is an inspiration for all the youngsters who are frustrated in life . And it also gives us a teaching that life is not a piece of cake.

Talking about the contestant Somesh Choudhary he is still on the hot seat, and has won Rs 25 lakh so far and is set to play for Rs 50 lakh question in today’s episode.