KBC 10: When and where to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati; how to participate online 

Amitabh Bachchan is back with the 10th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and even after 18 years of its running, the charisma of the show has not faded. The makers of the show come with new tag lines with each season and the 10th season has the tag line ‘Kab tak rokoge’ – ‘until you stop’.

The first episode was aired on September 3. This season has been introduced with some changes. Like, the phone-a-friend lifeline which was modified to video-a-friend last year, has been removed this time. The ‘jodidaar’ lifeline introduced in last season is back along with – ‘Ask the Expert’.

The show will telecast 60 episodes this time and will be available on weekdays (Monday to Friday) at 9 pm. Hence, the show will run for 12 weeks this time. The special section KBC Karamveers will be aired on Fridays and will feature contestants who have made a great contribution to society through their heroic actions. Sometimes, they will be accompanied by celebrities on the show. The show airs on Sony TV at 9 PM to 10:30 PM from Monday to Friday.

Where to watch KBC 10

If you want to watch KBC 10, you can watch it on Sony TV channel at 9 PM. Other than that, you can also see it on Sonyliv.com. However, you need to subscribe to their premium services to watch the show.

How to watch KBC 10 online on Jio TV and Airtel TV

If you are a Jio customer, you can watch KBC 10 online on Jio TV app. If you download the app and choose various plans. Similarly, Airtel users can download Airtel TV app to watch the show online on their devices.

How to play KBC online

If you wish to play along with the contestant, you can download the Sonyliv app. You can select your choice of answers and lock them. You will get points for right answers and if you play consistently, your name will appear among the top players on the leader board. At the end of every week, the top players will get prizes for accumulated points. A lucky contestant will also get a chance to appear in the grand finale episode of KBC 10.