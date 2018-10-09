KBC 10: Watch Amitabh Bachchan gets teary eyed after listening to this audio clip

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 and he always tries to full fill the wishes and demands of his contestants like singing, reciting a dialogue or dancing with them. But now it was time for Amitabh to get surprised by KBC 10 team. Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate his birthday on October 11, so the team decided him to surprise him by playing an audio clip and this made the actor emotional.

KBC 10 team played an audio clip where his mother was heard singing a song. Big B was quite surprised and said that he had never heard his mother singing. The tears speak volumes about his love for his mother.

In another clip, Amitabh’s mother talked about the fame and love she had received in her life because of her husband and son. She also spoke about feeling proud when she was recognized as Amitabh Bachchan’s mother. This is not all. She also hoped Amitabh gets to witness this moment in his life when he is recognized by his children’s names.

Talking about his birthday plans, the reports suggests that the actor is not going to celebrate his birthday this year due to some unfortunate events that took place. His daughter Shweta Bachchan’s father-in-law Rajan Nanda passed away in August this year. Besides, Shweta’s mother-in-law Ritu Nanda also lost her mother Krishna Raj Kapoor a week ago.