KBC 10: Amitabh reveals shocking fact about Abhishek Bachchan’s eating habit

The 10th edition of KBC has started and the show is gaining all the attention of audience under the host Amitabh Bachchan. During the show, Amitabh is always sharing stories and facts about his personal and professional life and yesterday, he did the same while sharing surprising fact regarding his son Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh told everyone that his son Abhishek does not like to eat fruits. Yes, you heard it right, Abhishek Bachchan does not like to include fruits in his diet. Amitabh revealed about this secret of Abhishek Bachchan when a contestant told him that he does not like to eat breakfast dishes.

An animation professional from Gujarat was asked a simple question related to breakfast dishes and he used a life line of audience poll for the same. Getting surprised over it, Amitabh asked him why he does not know the answer to a simple question and he replied that he does not like to eat such breakfast dishes. Hearing this, Amitabh talked about various types of things people like to avoid eating and in the process, he revealed that his son Abhishek does not like to eat fruits.