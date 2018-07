Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr. Hathi of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is no more, according to Spotboye. He was unwell since few days and last night he slipped into coma, he breathed last an hour ago. He was admitted to Wokhardt Hospital at Mira Road.

The shoot of the show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has been cancelled after the shocking news was revealed.