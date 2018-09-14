Kaun Banega Crorepati 10: Contestant Shyam Raj named his kid after Aryan Khan and Aaradhya Bachchan; here’s why

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 started with a bang and host Amitabh Bachchan has started enlightening the contestant and is making them win huge moolah. And recently contestant Shyam Raj from Jharkhand took the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan and came with his wife Archana Devi and nephew Ravi Ranjan. Shyam Raj revealed that he is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and his wife is a Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fan. So the aficionado’s have named their kids after Shah Rukh and Aishwarya’s children. Shyam Raj’s son is named after Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan and his daughter is named after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya.

Shyam Raj owns a a mobile shop, and he also revealed that he is a romantic person just like SRK and takes his wife on dates. Unfortunately for Shyam, he never got a chance to go to college because of the sudden demise of his father when he was in class 10. However, he has since worked hard for himself to make a comfortable living for his family.Raj also revealed that all the money that he would win would go to his wife’s kindergarten school called Nanhe Kadam. After reaching the 13th question, Shyam Raj quit taking home Rs 12,50,000.