Katrina turns Alia’s fitness coach, gives her hard time in gym

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif is one of the biggest fitness freaks in Bollywood and the actor gave colleague Alia Bhatt some serious gym lessons as she turned her trainer.

The 34-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen pushing Alia to do 300 squats with weights in absence of their trainer.

“This is what happens when @yasminkarachiwala doesn’t show up… You’re doing good @aliaabhatt… Don’t worry only 300 more squats…” Katrina captioned the video.

In the clip, while Katrina is seen motivating Alia, the “Dear Zindagi” star is having a hard time finishing her set.

On the work front, Alia has recently wrapped up the shooting of her film “Raazi”, directed by Meghna Gulzar, and Katrina is all geared up for the release of “Tiger Zinda Hai” opposite Salman Khan.