Katrina & Ranbir to never work together again!

New Delhi: Here’s some bad news for Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif fans as ‘Jagga Jasoos’ could be their last film together.

The ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ star, while promoting her upcoming flick ‘Jagga Jasoos’ with Ranbir via Facebook Live, was asked by a fan if she would work with him again post the Anurag? Basu-directorial.

Answering the question, Katrina ruled out any such possibility in future and called the ‘Tamasha’ star a very “trying and testing person.”

“It’s very difficult. People now have proof that he is a very trying and testing person. Ranbir has also gestured (to me) to not work on a film together. It will never happen again,” the 34-year-old said.

When the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ star was asked to comment on the same, he simply refused to utter a word and cited time constraints.

Both the actors have their dates locked for next few years. Katrina has ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ with Salman Khan and ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ alongside Aamir Khan while Ranbir is busy with Sanjay Dutt’s biopic and Ayan Mukerji’s superhero drama ‘Dragon’.