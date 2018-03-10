Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle: I’m not doing any films right now
Isabelle Kaif has revealed that while she’s keen on entering Bollywood, she hasn’t really signed or finalised anything as yet. Katrina Kaif’s younger sibling, who has been roped in as a brand ambassador for a major cosmetic brand revealed that while she’s happy being the face of the product, she has not signed the dotted line for a Bollywood film.
Rumours have been abuzz that Isabelle is being finalised for a film, bankrolled by Salman Khan, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. So, is Salman really helping her make her debut?
“No,” she says emphatically. “I’m sorry. I am only the brand ambassador for the brand at the moment. I’m not doing any films right now.”
Also Read: Always wanted to be performer: Isabelle Kaif
Prod her further and she reveals, “I have only been here for a short while. I am in talks for a few things.” And that’s all she wishes to say about her Bollywood plans.
Isabelle, meanwhile, is working pretty hard to ensure she’s in the right frame to get a proper launch in Bollywood. She’ll hope to emulate her sister, who’s gone on to be a bigwig.