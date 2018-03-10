Isabelle Kaif has revealed that while she’s keen on entering Bollywood, she hasn’t really signed or finalised anything as yet. Katrina Kaif’s younger sibling, who has been roped in as a brand ambassador for a major cosmetic brand revealed that while she’s happy being the face of the product, she has not signed the dotted line for a Bollywood film.

Rumours have been abuzz that Isabelle is being finalised for a film, bankrolled by Salman Khan, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. So, is Salman really helping her make her debut?

“No,” she says emphatically. “I’m sorry. I am only the brand ambassador for the brand at the moment. I’m not doing any films right now.”

Prod her further and she reveals, “I have only been here for a short while. I am in talks for a few things.” And that’s all she wishes to say about her Bollywood plans.

Isabelle, meanwhile, is working pretty hard to ensure she’s in the right frame to get a proper launch in Bollywood. She’ll hope to emulate her sister, who’s gone on to be a bigwig.

