Katrina Kaif’s latest Instagram picture will blow away your Monday blues

The diva that Katrina is, she never fails to impress us. Whether it’s her dance moves, her hot bod or the way she conducts herself, Katrina definitely is one of the most inspiring actors of Bollywood industry. Apart from her films, the one thing which we totally love to gauge about Katrina is her Instagram photos.

From sharing her workout regime to posing pictures with friends, Katrina is an Instagram star. The actress also shares a lot of pictures of herself on her Instagram account and while we had fallen in love with all her pictures, the recent one posted by Katrina will definitely make the day of the people who are feeling the Monday blues. The picture appears to be from a water aerobics session. Check out the post below

View this post on Instagram Monday mornings 🌟 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Oct 21, 2018 at 11:52pm PDT

Katrina is currently busy shooting Bharat alongside Salman Khan. Apart from Bharat, she has wrapped up shooting for Anand L Rai’s Zero which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.