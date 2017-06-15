Katrina Kaif’s Birthday plans

Her break-up with beau Ranbir Kapoor has not changed the actress popularity quotient. Actress Katrina Kaif has literally been juggling multiple projects, from Tiger Zinda Hai to Thugs of Hindostan. So naturally, the actress would want to take a break between her frantic schedules. So two days post the release of her much-delayed film Jagga Jasoos, Katrina Kaif will be bringing her birthday away from the hustle bustle of Mumbai. The Bang Bang actor, who is currently busy with the promotions of Jagga Jasoos, will also have a live facebook chat with her fans on 16 June at 12.30pm with co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Katrina will be celebrating her big day in New York this year. The Phantom actor, who will be soaking in the nightlife of NYC, will be joined by family and close friends. A source was quoted as telling the daily, “Part of her birthday plans also include enjoying pancakes at the popular Bubby’s on Hudson Street, which she often visits whenever in New York. Great food, uplifting music and a night out on the tiles are on the cards.”

Interestingly, her birthday (July 16) is coinciding with IIFA 2017, which is also taking place in New York this year. Katrina, who will perform at the award show, has decided to extend her stay in the city.