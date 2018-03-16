Katrina Kaif welcomes Aamir Khan on Instagram; gives a glimpse of Thugs of Hindostan dance routine

One of the highly anticipated films of 2018 is Thugs of Hindostan which is a huge film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. As the film is touted to be made on a big scale, the cast and crew are leaving no stone unturned in the shooting of the film. Just a day ago, superstar Aamir Khan finally entered the world of Instagram on his 53rd birthday. Aamir Khan, who currently enjoys a massive following on Facebook and Twitter, joined Instagram on Tuesday and garnered over 500k followers in just a day. Katrina Kaif, his Thugs of Hindostan, wished him on his birthday and welcomed him on Instagram in a very playful way.

Also Read: Birthday boy Aamir dedicates 1st Instagram post to mother

Giving a glimpse from their dance rehearsals for their upcoming film, Katrina Kaif wished him a happy birthday. She captioned the video, “Happy happpyyy birthday to you @_aamirkhan ….. ⭐ dancing into the year like ….. ???????? here’s to many more dances together , hanging off straps , hoops etc Oh …and welcome to Instagram.”

Thugs of Hindostan is the second collaboration between Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Vijay Krishna Acharya after Dhoom 3. This also happens to be second outing of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir post their blockbuster film Dangal. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. As for this film, Thugs of Hindostan is slated to release on November 7, 2018.