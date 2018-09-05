Katrina Kaif to host Bigg Boss 12 with Salman Khan on this condition; read to know

Panaji: Superstar Salman Khan has been hosting “Bigg Boss” since its fourth season and says he often gets calls from people who are interested in participating in the controversial reality show, but he doesn’t take a call on casting the contestants. The show has had actors like Tanishaa Mukerji, Armaan Kohli and Shamita Shetty.

“I get a lot of calls but I tell them that I am not part of the casting bit,” Salman told reporters at the Villa Marina in Goa on Tuesday. The upcoming season of “Bigg Boss” will have “striking jodis” as participants who will battle it out to survive 100 days under the constant glare of multiple cameras.

“There will be interesting jodis and the more interesting people are the people in the creative team who will make sure that the jodis break up. So no matter how much they (contestants) plan or whisper, they have a microphone all the time. Everything can be heard. The cameras are there 24/7 and there are three batches of people who watch everyone,” said Salman. When IANS asked if he will have a co-host, he said: “No.” Though he shared what his friend and frequent co-star Katrina Kaif thought about hosting the show with him.

“She asked ‘There are jodis this time?’ I said ‘Yes.’ She said ‘I should do it. You do your impromptu thing, I will follow the script’. I asked about the prize. She said ‘We will keep it equal’,” said Salman, who will be again seen with his “Tiger Zinda Hai” co-star in another film titled “Bharat” for which he will sport a grey beard. “Bigg Boss 12”, now in its 12th season, will premiere on Colors channel on September 16.

Asked about his favourite contestants over the years, he said: “There are so many of them. People who have gone over the top, they don’t have any work. The ones who conquered their weaknesses and developed their strengths, are doing well.” He praised the winner of “Bigg Boss 8” – Gautam Gulati – though. “Gautam Gulati lost the plot in the first two weeks and after that, he turned everything around to win ‘Bigg Boss’ which is a commendable thing,” said Salman.