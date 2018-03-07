Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan to star in Remo D’Souza’s ABCD 3?

Mumbai: After wrapping Race 3, Remo D’Souza will start working on his franchise film ABCD 3 and it is reported that Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan will star in the film. The final announcement will be made on March 19, 2018. The film helmed by Remo D’Souza is set to release on November 8, 2019. In September 2017, D’Souza announced Varun’s comeback in the third installment of ABCD (Anybody can dance).

A source while talking to a daily about the project said, “Remo has been planning it for a while now. While he teams up with Varun Dhawan yet again, after their successful ABCD 2 (Any Body Can Dance 2), he has reportedly roped in Katrina Kaif as the heroine. So, this is the first time that Varun and Katrina will be paired together on screen.” The source also added, “With Varun and Katrina both being terrific dancers, this appears to be the perfect cast.”

A few days ago, Taran Adarsh made an announcement on Twitter that, “Bhushan Kumar and Remo D’souza to produce the biggest dance film ever… Directed by Remo, the film will release on 8 Nov 2019… Featuring A-list actors, the cast will be announced on 19 March 2018.”