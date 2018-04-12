Free Press Journal
Kathua rape-murder case: Bollywood demands justice for 8-year-old girl, check out the tweets

— By FPJ Web Desk | Apr 12, 2018 02:42 pm
The state of Jammu and Kashmir has split in two parts on Kathua rape-murder case. An 8-year-old girl was held captive for days in a ‘Devisthan’ and raped by six men. The family of the girl is demanding justice but the issue is getting worse and many political parities are also condemning the heinous act. However Bollywood is not far behind and they have raised their voice and asked for justice for the 8-year-old girl.

 

 

Talking about the incident, the body of the girl, from the Bakherwal community, was recovered from Rassana forest on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area.

On January 23, the government had handed over the case to the crime branch of the state police which formed a Special Investigation Team and arrested eight people including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destruction of evidence. Among the accused, former revenue official and the alleged conspirator, Sanji Ram (60), surrendered before the crime branch on March 20 after his son, Vishal, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh. According to a senior crime branch officer, following a medical examination on March 7, the accused who was thought to be a juvenile, was found to be 19 years old.- Inputs PTI

