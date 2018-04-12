Kathua rape-murder case: Bollywood demands justice for 8-year-old girl, check out the tweets

The state of Jammu and Kashmir has split in two parts on Kathua rape-murder case. An 8-year-old girl was held captive for days in a ‘Devisthan’ and raped by six men. The family of the girl is demanding justice but the issue is getting worse and many political parities are also condemning the heinous act. However Bollywood is not far behind and they have raised their voice and asked for justice for the 8-year-old girl.

Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered.

If you don’t feel her terror, you are not human.

If you don’t demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing.

— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 12, 2018

A 8 year old is drugged, raped & murdered and another one is fighting for justice for herself and the death of her father in custody.

We have a choice either raise your voice or be a silent spectator.

‘Stand up for what is right even if you are standing alone.’#Kathua #Unnao — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 12, 2018

All those who wish justice for women should stand up and raise their voices against the rapists and their protectors in Unnao and Kathua . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 11, 2018

So pained to read about #Unnao & #Kathua rapes.. how strongly the government responds will be its true test @PMOIndia .. at least I won’t vote for them coming elections if they don’t take action this time.. — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) April 12, 2018

Let that headline sink in for a second. pic.twitter.com/i7pN4fs5Wg — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 12, 2018

Children are getting raped & killed all over the country & no one seems to care. Where’s the law & where is god? #ashamed #StopRape #justice — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 12, 2018

Talking about the incident, the body of the girl, from the Bakherwal community, was recovered from Rassana forest on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area.

On January 23, the government had handed over the case to the crime branch of the state police which formed a Special Investigation Team and arrested eight people including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destruction of evidence. Among the accused, former revenue official and the alleged conspirator, Sanji Ram (60), surrendered before the crime branch on March 20 after his son, Vishal, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh. According to a senior crime branch officer, following a medical examination on March 7, the accused who was thought to be a juvenile, was found to be 19 years old.- Inputs PTI