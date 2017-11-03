Kate Winslet worries over pressure to be ‘perfect’

Kate Winslet says she is worried about the pressure that young girls have in mind about looking in “perfect” shape.Winslet feels in today’s times, people celebrate curves more, reports dailymail.co.uk.”Not so much. We have celebrated curves more in the last five years,” Winslet told dailymail.co.uk.

“But I do worry about the extra pressure to be ‘perfect’ on girls growing up now. I’m obsessed about the misuse and potential perils of social media for our younger generation. We need to be aware of how damaging to children’s self-esteem and the natural process of growing up certain aspects of this ‘sharing’ are,” she added.