Kate Winslet refuses to discuss Woody Allen’s alleged sexual misconduct

Washington D.C.: While Kate Winslet was quite vocal about the sexual allegations made on studio mogul Harvey Weinstein, the actress has taken a difference stance with another accused mogul, Woody Allen.

While talking to a leading U.S. publication, the ‘Mountains between Us’ star, stayed away from the controversy and declined to answer a question regarding allegations of misconduct made against the director.

According to People Magazine, she said, “It’s just a difficult discussion. I’d rather respectfully not enter it today.” In 2014, Dylan Farrow, who is one of the star’s three children with ex Mia Farrow, publicly claimed that Allen molested her as a child. Allen denied Dylan’s claims at the time.

Allen’s son, Ronan Farrow, who recently wrote about the sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, supported his sister claims. The controversy surrounding the director is making headlines again after the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment accusations rocked Hollywood.

In a recent interview to a leading U.S. daily, Winslet praised Wood Allen and noted that Allen is an “incredible director”. Asked about the criticism she faced on social media for her comments, Winslet said, “I don’t read how people respond to things. We’re always as actors going to say the wrong thing. I think it’s better to respectfully step away from the discussion.”