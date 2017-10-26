Kate Winslet , Gyllenhaal to be honoured at Hollywood Film Awards

Kate Winslet and Jake Gyllenhaal have made it to this year’s list of artistes to be honoured at Hollywood Film Awards. While Winslet will receive the Hollywood Actress Award, Gyllenhaal will be bestowed with the Hollywood Actor Award, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The duo will be honoured on November 5 at the Beverly Hilton, with James Corden returning as the host of the ceremony.

Previously announced honorees include names such as the cast of “The Big Sick” with the Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award, Diane Warren, Common and Andra Day, of the original Marshall song “Stand Up for Something” with the Hollywood Song Award, “Coco” for the Hollywood Animation Award, “Mudbound” actor Mary J Blige with the Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award, among others.