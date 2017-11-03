Kate Moss spends time with friends to feel sane

Kate Moss has revealed that spending quality time with her close friends helps her in retaining her sanity. The 43-year-old supermodel was responding to questions about the pressure of the fashion industry. “I keep sane with my friends, all of them I’ve known for 20 years, so they know me very well, and I know them very well,” Moss told Selfridges.com.

The supermodel said that her career best moment was when she appeared on the cover of Vogue Magazine. “My career highlight was probably my first Vogue cover because I never thought I was going to get one,” said Moss.