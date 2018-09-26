Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Original Komolika Urvashi Dholakia reveals who will play her character in the reboot

Ever since the first teaser of the much anticipated show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was revealed, fans are going gaga, and now they are eagerly wanting to know who is going to play the antagonist Komolika in the daily soap.

Well, that has been kept under wrap till now. But Urvashi Dholakia who played the original Komolika in part one has hinted the name of the actor who is going to play her character.

Yes, the beauty vamp of Indian television Urvashi Dholakia in an exclusive interview with Spotboye was noted saying the Yeh Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan will be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Producer Ekta had put her trust in Urvashi for 18 years, the same she is going to do now on Hina. Ekta has an eye for detail and performers. Kapoor extracted what she wanted from Urvashi. Wishing Khan good luck, television queen said that she is sure she will extract it from Hina too. The baton has been passed and I wish Hina Good Luck in all honesty.

However, there is no confirmation from the makers till now, it’s just Urvashi who has stated her point. Hina Khan as per the sources is expected to join Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, next month.