Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Hina Khan to be launched as ‘Komolika’ at Star Parivaar Awards

Ekta Kapoor’s reboot version of the cult classic Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is all set to hit the TV screens on September 25 on Star Plus. The show has released its promo starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as the lead pair of Prerna and Anurag.

According to reports, Hina Khan was expected to play the role of Komolika originally essayed by Urvashi Dholakia. But this time the news seems to be solid as an Instagram handle revealed Hina’s character will be unveiled at Star Parivaar Awards 2018.

Parth and Erica, have wrapped up their shooting schedule from Kolkata and have been sharing pictures on social media leading to more curiosity. The makers have devised a special promotional tactic; Star Plus has installed ‘Statue of Love’ installations in 10 different cities of India.