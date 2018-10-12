Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Hina Khan or Krystle D’souza? New Komolika in a backless choli is all about nakhra

Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 featuring Parth Samthaan as Anurag and Erica Fernandes as Prernaa, is getting much love from the audience. However, viewers are still waiting to see the first look of iconic vamp Komolika who can reportedly be seen played by either Hina Khan or Krystle D’souza.

Many people think that Hina Khan has already begun shooting for the show but the official confirmation about the same is yet to come. Amidst all the excitement, Ekta Kapoor shared a picture of an actress playing Komolika in a reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay in her Instagram story.

Check out the picture:

In this picture, one can see the curvy vamp Komolika. Although, her face is not visible but it seems like Komolika is going to be sexy as hell. Meanwhile, on Instagram, another pictures of Komolika from the sets of the show is going viral where her face is still not visible and it showcasing her sexy back.

See picture:

As per reports, Krystle D’souza or Hina Khan might be seen playing Komolika in the show. Time will reveal everything soon. Recently, Ekta released a promo of saying goodbye to old Komolika. On the official Instagram handle of Star Plus, the video shows some stills of Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika.

Watch the old video of Komolika: