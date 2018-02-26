Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Shrimaan Shrimati, Khichdi and many more TV shows likely to comeback in 2018

2018 has just started and people are expecting it to be good as some popular shows from earlier times are expected to make a comeback. Reality shows like Bigg Boss, Roadies and Splitsvilla are ruling the TV from quite a few years, but there are some shows which Indian audience wish were back. And, there are many TV shows which are coming back, and people are waiting in high anticipation.

Khichdi (2002)

The Guajarati Parekh family was hit among the audience in 2002. The show gained huge popularity among the Indian family due to its hilarious content which connected with audience. The show went off air some years ago, but it was again aired in 2005 with the title Instant Khichdi. Even the serial was adopted in a movie in 2010. And now the buzz is that the serial can make a comeback this year with its original cast.

Shrimaan Shrimati

The show aired in 1994 on Doordarshan which focused on the life of two families who were neighbours. The men try to woo each other’s wives. And now the show is coming back on Sab TV and will have an entirely different cast.

Das Ka Dum

Salman Khan made his debut through this reality show in 2008 and after that the next season was aired on 2009. But, after 9 long years, the third season is on its way and Salman Khan has already shot the trailer. The actor has charged around Rs 3.25 cr to Rs 3.50 cr for per episode according to reports.

Kapil Sharma’s comeback

Kapil Sharma became a household name with The Kapil Sharma Show, a comedy show which invited celebrities for promotions of their films. The show was on the number one position but unfortunately shut due to Kapil’s bad health, things were affected. The actor couldn’t shoot properly and many times fainted on the sets. This, in turn, hit the TRPs of the show. So, the channel decided to shut it. Now, Kapil seems fine and is bringing back the show, but with a different format. It is called Family Time with Kapil Sharma.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay

The never-ending love story of Anurag and Prerna had lot of drama in it. The show was the most popular one during its time, and people used to wait eagerly for the next episode. But after running for years it ended and now the maker of the show, Ekta Kapoor, has expressed her desire to launch it again.