Karwaan makers to present first song ‘Chota Sa Fasana’; read more details

After a joyride of a trailer, makers of Karwaan are all set to present to the audience the first song titled ‘Chota Sa Fasana’. The song traces their travel escapade during their Karwaan to Kochi. Arijit Singh, who rules charts with his romantic songs has lent his voice to the travel song ‘Chota Sa Fasana’, while music is composed by Anurag Saikia.

Karwaan starring Irrfan and marking to be the debut of Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar revolves around 3 oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives.

The film has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala which will surely be a visual delight to all the masses. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s creative production house RSVP in association with ‘Ishka films’, Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is slated to release on August 3, 2018.