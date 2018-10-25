Karwa Chauth 2018: Bollywood indo-western looks to steal this festive season

It is the time of the year when women wear beautiful outfits, adorn pieces of jewellery and pray for the well-being of their husband. While the festival brings in a wave of cheer it also asks for a wardrobe with gorgeous ethnic ensembles. If you are planning to experiment with your looks this festive season we suggest you to try Indo-Western look, which is stylish, versatile and comfortable. Use your creativity, play with colours and amp up your wardrobe with some out-of-the-box ensemble ideas. Here are 10 looks inspired by Bollywood celebrities slay the festive season.

Shilpa Shetty



Shilpa Shetty is someone who knows to slay indo-western look to perfection. The actress wore a white sharara suit by Sukriti and Aakriti and completed her look with jewellery by Amrapali.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Weekend, are you ready for me?



The dhakdhak girl looks gorgeous in a green blouse and matching palazzo. She kept her look minimal by wearing simple earrings minus other accessories.

Sonam Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 4, 2018 at 3:20am PDT



No wonder Sonam Kapoor is the queen of indo-western outfits. Her yellow anarkali gown with a pair of jhumkas is perfect for a festive look.

Kriti Sanon



Kriti Sanon’s pant-style saree has black flared trousers with printed dupatta wrapped around her waist that ends around her shoulder. She opted for heavy kohled eye makeup and crimson coloured lipstick.

Kajol

View this post on Instagram Almost there Umang festival ……..! A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Aug 20, 2018 at 2:57am PDT



Kajol is seen wearing a basic grey irregular-print shirt and a striped-print long skirt. The look is fussy free with minimal accessories. Though the print on print look is not loved by everyone, this outfit steals our hearts.