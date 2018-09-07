Kartik Aaryan’s reason to like Katrina Kaif is quite unusual, read to know

Bollywood’s newest Rs. 100 crore hero Kartik Aaryan is a heartthrob and a total hot property among women. With his total chocolate boy looks and a killer smile he has successfully wooed the ladies across the board and well we aren’t surprised at all. He has both looks and appeal and can easily charm the socks of anyone! Kartik was called on to be a part of Anaita Shroff Adajania’s new show and well; he did not disappoint us with his naughty, witty confessions.

First of all, he was candid and second of all, he was quite unabashed about revealing his bedroom secrets. Pull up your pads ladies and take notes for Kartik revealed that what he likes to do in role play! When asked this question, he replied without batting his eyelashes that his favourite act in bed is Doctor-Doctor. Further, he was asked who he wants to have babies with to which he said, “Katrina Kaif” and the reason is that he is into accents! Oh! Now, it is a pretty weird reason right?

Katrina is a British born model and hence has a pronounced accent. Therefore, Kartik likes her! Does Katrina know that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star has a huge crush on her? Wonder how she will react if she comes to know! Check out the fun clip here: