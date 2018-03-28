Kartik Aaryan sings ‘Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani’ for Kareena Kapoor, watch video

He is the new kid on the block. She is the quintessential Begum of Bollywood. Together, their combination is LETHAL. Yes, we are talking about Kartik Aaryan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two came together for Manish Malhotra’s couture show in Singapore and their pictures were killing the internet. Kartik sure could not hold his excitement as he walked ramp with the style goddess Kareena.

Don’t you notice his million dollar, ear-to-ear smile? He looks over the moon and why not? For an actor who is just a few films old, it is huge to share a platform with global icon and seasoned actor like Kareena. He took to Insta to put out a STUNNING picture of them together and captioned it as, ‘Jab We Met’. Then he posted one more video of them at the after party. Kartik is crooning ‘Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani’ in it, making Kareena turn into a bright shade of crimson! Well, well, well, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor sure has some effect on her.

Ban jaa tu meri Rani ♥️😜

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Mar 28, 2018 at 12:46am PDT

Watch the video and you will know what we are saying. Kartik Aaryan and Kareena Kapoor were show stoppers for Manish. Bebo’s best friend and actor Amrita Arora also walked the ramp. We could not take our eyes off Kareena who looked resplendent in a jaw dropingly beautiful pearl white lehenga delicately embroidered with sequins and teamed with a matching sheer blouse.

The creation was from the designer’s brand new Pearl Collection. Needless to say only Kareena can pull off this spectacular design with so much oomph, aplomb and attitude. Kartik wore a black bandhgala from the designer’s Kashmir collection and killed it on stage. On professional front, Kareena will be seen next in Veerey Di Wedding helmed by Rhea Kapoor.