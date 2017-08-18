Kartik Aaryan appears on India Maxim cover in style

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who was last seen in Guest inn London portraying his best coming timing with Paresh Rawal is breaking hearts again with this smoking hot Maxim India cover.

Kartik Aaryan appears on the cover of August 2017 issue, dapper in a copper shirt and blue polka dotted tie looking suave as ever! While the cover has been shot by Taras Taraporvala, Kartik has been styled by Isha Bhansali.

On the professional front, the actor is shooting for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which hits the big screens soon.