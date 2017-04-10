‘Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat’ trailer: Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar chemistry is worth to watch

Ram Kpaoor and Sakshi Tanwar are good onscreen pair and they are going to re-unite after six years in a Balaji web series ‘Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat’ both of them has been roped in this web series.

Makers of this web series have come out with the trailer, Sakshi is seen playing the role of a counselor and Ram Kapoor plays the role of an actor. In the process of making him quit alcohol, they both fall in love.

In their previous show Bade Acche Lagte Hai, Ram and Sakshi were lauded for their unmatchable chemistry and won several awards for being the ‘Best Jodi’ in television. Their chemistry is evidently visible in the trailer of their web series too.



The shows also feature Nimrat Kaur & Juhi Chawla in vital roles. Sakshi’s Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki co-star Shweta Kawatra will also be a part of the cast. She will be playing Ram Kapoor’s estranged wife.