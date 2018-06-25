Karisma Kapoor turns 44, celebrates birthday with Kareena Kapoor, Sonam and family; see pics

The gorgeous Karisma Kapoor has entered a new year as she clocked in her 44th birthday. The Bollywood icon, celebrated her special day amidst friends and family in London. The actress went on to share about her amazing stay abroad on social media, and boy we’re jealous.

Only posing @sonamkapoor #sundaybrunching #londondiaries A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jun 24, 2018 at 8:32am PDT

#familylunch missing taimur ❤️ #londondiaries A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jun 20, 2018 at 9:33am PDT

Karisma’s younger sibling Kareena Kapoor Khan with hubby Saif were also in attendance. They were joined by newlywed Sonam Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, for the birthday lunch at Annabel’s in Mayfair, London. Also at the party was businessman Adar Poonawala with wife Natasha.

Karisma also posted a picture with her daughter Samiera and son Kiaan, walking hand-in-hand on the streets of London. “Birthday eve with my babies,” she wrote on the photo.

The Kapoor sisters have been in London for almost three weeks now. They have been going on an unstoppable spree of lunches, parties and are often spotted walking around the town.

While Kareena returned to India earlier last week to perform at the Femina Miss India beauty pageant, Saif and her son Taimur chose to stay back in London. She flew back to join them after finishing her professional commitments.