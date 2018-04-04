Karisma Kapoor, Sandeep Toshniwal, Soha Ali khan, Kunal Kemmu, invited to Kareena Kapoor’s get together

Karisma Kapoor who has been reportedly dating Sandeep Toshniwal was seen at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s house. Kareena Kapoor had hosted a get together at their place. Karisma Kapoor had worn denim pants and an embroidered T-Shirt. Kareena Kapoor get-together guest list included sister of Saif Ali Khan, Soha along with the husband Saif Ali Khan, as reported by NDTV.

Karisma Kapoor and Sandeep Toshiniwal in the past have attended birthdays of the actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The two of them were also seen attending Randhir Kapoor’s birthday event.

The actress Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the film Dangerous Ishq. The actress divorced husband Sunjay Kapoor. The divorced couple has an eight-year-old son Kian Raj Kapoor. Sandeep Toshniwal has divorced his wife in 2017, seven years after the wife filed the divorce. Toshniwal’s wife is an orthodontologist and the duo has two daughters.

Karisma Kapoor is known for her films such as Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural and Hero No. 1. She is recently seen in advertisement commercials and has been modelling for brands. The actress will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Zero’ which will be released in December 2018.