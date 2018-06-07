Karisma Kapoor doesn’t want to start a family again: Randhir Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor and Sandeep Toshniwal are dating, though they never admitted yet they have been seen together at several occasions. There were rumours that they will soon get married but Karisma’s father Randhir Kapoor chose to differ.

He told DNA, “There’s no truth to this. I would want to get Karisma married again, but she isn’t interested. We have spoken about it and she has clearly told me she doesn’t want to start a family again. She wants to raise her kids (Samiera and Kiaan) well and that’s her only plan right now.”

Karisma was earlier married to Sunjay Kapur, and the couple have two children, Samiera and Kiaan. Karisma and Sunjay’s divorce came through in 2016, after a bitter battle involving dowry harassment allegations and all kinds of mud-slinging.

Randhir believes that she dealt with the ordeal “in a dignified way” and that she is not ready to get married anytime soon. Asked about Karisma’s frequent outings with Sandeep, he said, “I don’t know him at all. Karisma is a single woman. If she feels like going out with somebody, she can go out. What is wrong with it? He’s her friend and they do go out together, which is fine.”