Karisma Kapoor celebrates daughter Samaira’s birthday with ex-hubby Sanjay Kapur; [Photos]

Karisma Kapoor‘s daughter Samaira turned 12 on March 11 and to mark the special day, mommy Karisma hosted a grand part which was joined by Samaira’s father and Karisma’s ex-husband Sanjay Kapur. Putting aside their differences, the former couple came together to mark their daughter’s special day. Meanwhile, some of the pictures doing the rounds on social media posted by Sanjay’s current wife Priya Sachdev Kapur.

Karisma wished her daughter by sharing a throwback picture on Instagram along with one from recent one. Karima captioned the image, “#happy13th#mama’slove#forever.”

To those who don’t know or forgot, Karisma and Sanjay tied the knot in 2003 but after few years of marriage rumours of their marriage falling apart started doing the rounds. And, in 2016, the couple got divorced.