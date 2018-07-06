Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone trailer gives us a peak into the life journey of the actress

Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone’s trailer is out and it showcases the life journey of former adult star’s life. Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone is a ZEE5 Original web series based on the former adult star’s journey with dark secrets of her life.

The trailer looks amazing, it showcases thrilling experiences of Sunny Leone’s life. It gives a short brief of how Sunny entered the adult film industry and how she went on to become a popular Bollywood diva. It begins with a journalist’s voiceover as he introduces her to the viewers with her former identity.

The trailer has intimacy, emotions and reality of Sunny Leone’s life. It is just a brief introduction of the series. Entire information about her life will be soon available for viewers with this web series.

The biopic based on her autobiography is directed by Aditya Datt. It also stars Raj Arjun, Rysa Saujani, Karamvir Lamba, Bijay Jasjit Anand, Grusha Kapoor, Vansh Pradhan and Marc Buckner.

Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone will be premiered on 16th July on ZEE5.