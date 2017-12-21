Karen Gillan felt ‘intimidated’ by her ‘Jumanji’ co-stars

Karen Gillan has said that working alongside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart in ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ was an intimidating experience for her. The “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” actor features in the Jake Kasdan-directed action movie, which also stars Johnson, Hart and Jack Black.

“There’s definitely a level of intimidation that comes with just working with people who are at the top of their field and you’re relatively new,” Gillan told Collider. “But also, what you get when people are that good at it, is that it’s easier for you because they know how to support you and set you up for things. So, it’s slightly intimidating, but also easier,” she added.