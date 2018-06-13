Kareena Kapoor Khan turns down Ashutosh Gowarikar’s offer for Hindi remake of ‘Apla Manus’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is determined to give as much attention to her 1-year old son Taimur as possible. Hence after ‘Veere Di Wedding’ for which she received outstanding notices, Kareena is pulling away voluntarily from any immediate assignments to focus on her real-life role of a mother.

For this reason, Kareena has said no to a number of offers that have come her way in recent times. The most recent no that Kareena had to say was to Ashutosh Gowariker who wanted to remake the Marathi hit ‘Apla Manus’ with Kareena in the lead.

Says a source close to Kareena, “Bebo (Kareena) is very clear in her priorities. Her son Taimur comes first. He needs her at the moment. And Kareena will only do one film at the most per year until Taimur’s dependency on his mother lessens.”