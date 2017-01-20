Kareena to walk ramp for Anita Dongre at Lakme Fashion Week 2017

Kareena Kapoor Khan, both during her pregnancy and after the birth of her son, Taimur, Khan has made her presence felt at almost all the B-town events and parties. Kareena even walked the ramp for Sabyasachi during Lakme Fashion Week last year while she was pregnant.

Kareena, after or during her pregnancy has not shied away from media and public attention. Now post pregnancy Kareena Kapoor Khan will take to the fashion runaway once again as a showstopper at the grand finale of the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 edition of the gala. This time around, post the birth of son Taimur, the newly mommy will be adorning designs by none other than designer Anita Dongre, whose line finds inspiration in Lakme’s ‘Liquid Gold’ collection.

Kareena is also the brand ambassador of Anita Dongre’s retail label AND.

According to reports, the new mommy has been asked to be the showstopper but she is yet to give her nod on the same.

“Kareena has been an absolute role model through her pregnancy and shortly after the arrival of her baby boy, she now returns to her favourite role as showstopper for the LakmÃ© grand finale in February. LFW would’ve missed our golden girl.

“And Kareena wears the brand ambassador crown for Anita Dongre’s label AND as well as LakmÃ©, so her return to this season’s finale runway will be a doubly magical occasion,” Purnima Lamba, Head of Innovation, LakmÃ© added.