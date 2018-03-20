Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan go for family dinner with extended Kapoor clan sans Taimur

The Kapoor family is a big Punjabi family who always does these giant get-togethers. This past weekend was late Shashi Kapoor’s 80th birth anniversary. The Kapoor family got together for a family dinner this past weekend which included Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Little Taimur Ali Khan was missing from the dinner outing which probably means the kiddo was sleeping.

Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal Kapoor, grandkids, Reema Jain and others were also present at the dinner. This was the first time since the Christmas 2017 celebrations the family came out together in the memory of Shashi Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elder sister Karisma Kapoor was missing from the family affair. She is currently in London enjoying her vacation with her kids. Ranbir Kapoor also was missing as he is in Bulgaria shooting for Brahmastra. Neetu Kapoor is currently with him at the shoot location while spending some quality time with her son. Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor is busy with his shoot schedule.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Netflix original series called Sacred Games. The series also stars Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Based on Vikram Chandra’s novel by the same name, Sacred Games is a crime drama that delves into the dark and gritty world of Mumbai city and features the actor in the role of Inspector Sartaj Singh. The show will also star Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the prominent role of gangster Ganesh Gaitonde whereas Radhika Apte plays the role of RAW analyst Anjali Mathur. Based on reality, the series will trace the deep nexus of crime and politics as it takes you through the life of a police officer named Sartaj Singh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in Veere Di Wedding. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. It slated to release on June 1, 2018.