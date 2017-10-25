Free Press Journal
Kareena Kapoor Khan is going on long break. Read full detail here

Kareena Kapoor Khan is going on long break. Read full detail here

— By Mamta Sonar | Oct 25, 2017 01:18 pm
Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is gearing up for ‘Veere Di Wedding’, is looking gorgeous in desi look. While poster has been launch on Wednesday morning, where Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania with Kareena enjoying the team and seen dacing a bhangra in a poster.

The preparation of films is going on full swings but Kareena had decided not to sign a film till March. Yes you heard right, Kareena has planned that, she wanted to concentrate on son Taimur Ali Khan and till March she will be not signing a single film.

As per the reports in DNA, she wants a three month long break before she starts with any film as she wants to spend some quality time with her family, especially her little munchkin Taimur!


A source told the tabloid, “Bebo wants to take a short break after completing the film she is currently working on. She will finish shooting the only film she has on hand in December. She is getting many offers, but she has told all the filmmakers who have approached her that she will only start listening to narration from December onwards.”

The insider futher revealed her plans with her nawabi son, saying, “She wants to take a three-month break. She won’t begin anything before March next year. She wants to spend time with Taimur and even take him on a vacation. Post that she will decide which film to do.”

